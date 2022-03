Power shutdown

Islamabad: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period From 09:00 am to 2:00 pm, State Bank, Makkah Chowk, MSF, Topi Pump, Murree Brewery, Bostan Road, Jhanda, Rawalpindi-III, CNC, VIP, Humayun Road Feeders, From 10:00 am From 04:00 pm, NCI, Toba, Lilla Town, Ahmedabad, Sanghui Feeders, From 09:00 am to 04:00 pm, F-8, F-8/2, C Club, PAF-2, Bahria University, PAF Hospital, Taxila, Sher Shah Suri, Haro, Bohi Ghar, BOC, HMC 3, R / Poulc, Salar Gah, SSD Wah (Army Brigade), Beirut, Nimble, Captain Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Shahpur, Abdullahpur, CWO, Jalalpur Sharif feeders and 132 KV PAC camera grid station (consumer grid) and surroundings.