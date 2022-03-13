SOP issued to curb sale and purchase of snatched, stolen cell phones

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon, expressing concern over the sale and purchase of snatched or stolen cell phones in markets, has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) in order to check the illegal practice.

Official said on Saturday that the SOP was the result of a joint effort of the Karachi police, the Electronics Dealers Market Association and the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC).

They said Additional Inspector General of Police Memon had held a meeting with stakeholders, including representatives of the Electronic Dealers Market Association and the CPLC, and instructed his subordinates to devise a standard operating procedure for mobile phone markets. Now the SOP has been prepared and issued to all mobile phone markets, according to the officials.

According to the directives, the shopkeeper will take a copy of the Karachi resident's identity card when they are buying a mobile phone, and the CPLC will clear the mobile phone by checking its number on 1102, and if the mobile phone is found blocked, the shopkeeper will hand it over to law enforcers.

This policy will be the same for new and used phones, and a copy of the ID card of a citizen will be required for unlocking the mobile phone and its software.

Officials said this policy had been implemented in Karachi, and about 100 to 120 million mobile phones had been seized since 2016. They said these mobile phones had been returned to citizens with the help of the police and the CPLC.

The SoP further says that it is mandatory for the shopkeeper to ask for a copy of the CNIC of the buyer or the seller, and to get the customer’s active cellphone number and have a record of the buying and selling of cell phones with complete details of transactions.

Moreover, if any shopkeeper ignores the SoP, does not gather the required information, and purchases cellphones without verification, then the shopkeeper will have to face the law, an FIR will be lodged against him under sections 411 and 412 of the Pakistan Penal Code and he will be arrested.

The shopkeeper should also possess the IMEI number of the cellphone sold or purchased along with the CNIC’s copy of the customer. Moreover, shopkeepers should not be involved in unblocking the cellphone or changing IMEI; otherwise, he will have to face the law.

Officials said investigations revealed that in the past several cellphones were found on the same IMEI, so all shopkeepers had been strictly instructed to avoid such practices. They said that if they are found to be involved in such practices or changing the IMEI, strict action will be taken against them and they will also be arrested.

The officials said investigations showed that several FIRs were lodged by traders or customers at different police stations who used to sell the bulk of cell phones from upcountry after they were delivered to Karachi via courier companies and which were packed in boxes and were stolen from other cities of the country. It was also found that the trader did not have the IMEI numbers of the cellphones which were transported in bulk from upcountry and were stolen by robbers.

In this regard, the shopkeepers have been instructed to first ask the sellers to send them the IMEI numbers of the booked cell phones with their models and names, or they should otherwise not do business with dealers ignoring this SOP. If this is not adhered to, they warned, strict action will be taken against the errant shopkeeper.

The SOP also requires courier companies involved in transporting cell phones from other cities of the country to ask for the IMEI numbers of the cell phones before confirming the order.

Moreover, the shopkeepers should sell the PTA-approved cell phones and avoid selling non-PTA cell phones. The standard operating procedure says that shopkeepers who do business on OLX or other online services should sell or purchase cell phones by following the instructions.

Furthermore, the station house officers have been instructed to lodged FIRs of snatched or stolen cell phones and they are bound to immediately inform the district CPLC office about any snatched or stolen cellphone’s IMEI and mobile number for record-keeping; however, the cell phone will not be blocked, as when the complainant asks for blocking it, they will receive a complaint from the victim and submit it to the police station and CPLC office; however, they will only upgrade the complaint but will not block the cellphone as it will create issues with investigations.