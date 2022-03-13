Eight suspected criminals arrested in shootouts with police

The Karachi police claimed arresting eight suspected outlaws, including six in an injured condition, during shootouts in various parts of the city on Saturday.

The Gulberg police said cops were patrolling in the area when they received information that armed robbers were looting citizens near Tariq Ground, Block 4, FB Area.

When the cops reached the spot, the suspects opened fire at them. The cops retaliated and arrested four men, including two in an injured condition.

The injured suspects were identified as Adnan alias Ayan and Akbar Ali, and the two other as Usama Nasir and Rizwan. A fifth suspect, Dilshad, managed to flee from the scene.

The injured were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medical treatment. The police seized four TT pistols and two stolen motorcycles from them.

Yousuf Plaza police caught three suspects in an injured condition after engaging them in an encounter while they were robbing citizens in Block 16, Federal B Area.

The shootout began when the police told the robbers to surrender, but they opened fire, instead. The cops returned fire and arrested three men identified as Salman Liaquat, Babar Ali and Faraz Ali. Another outlaw fled under the cover of fire.

The injured were shifted to the ASH. The police seized three TT pistols, three cellphones and two motorcycles from their possession.

Meanwhile, an encounter took place between police and drug peddlers in Khamiso Goth in the New Karachi Industrial Area police remit.

After the exchange of fire, one suspect was arrested in an injured condition later identified as Faheem Akram, while his two companions escaped. The injured man was transported to the ASH for medical treatment. Police claimed finding one TT pistol and 1,300 grams of hashish on him.

Firing incidents

Eight people were wounded in separate incidents of firing in parts of the city on Saturday.

A 35-year-old man, Faiz Muhammad, son of Haroon Mir, was wounded in a firing incident within the jurisdiction of the Manghopir police station. He was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police said he was shot over putting up resistance during a mugging bid. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

Similarly, a young man identified as Abdul Basit, 22, was wounded for resisting a mugging bid near Sabzi Mandi on the Super Highway. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police have registered a case.

In another similar incident, a young man identified as Asad, 24, was wounded for resisting a mugging bid in the Madina Colony area. He was shifted to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment.

Separately, Taimur, 30, son of Zahoor, was wounded after unidentified suspects shot him in Korangi’s Zaman Town area. He was moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Police said an investigation was under way to ascertain the motive behind the incident.

In another incident that also took place within the Zaman Town police’s remits, Shafiq, 40, son of Sharif was wounded during a clash in Korangi’s Noorani Basti. He was moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Tasawar Ali, 24, was shot and injured during a clash that took place in Mianwali Colony within the limits of the Docks police station. He was moved to the Civil Hospital Karachi.

A nine-year-old boy identified as Abbas Khan was injured after a stray bullet hit him in Gulshan-e-Sikandarabad within the limits of the Jackson police station. He was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi.

In another firing incident, Moiz, 20, was wounded after a stray bullet hit him in the Saeedabad area. He was moved to the Civil Hospital Karachi.