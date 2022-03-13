 
JI medical facility

March 13, 2022

JI medical facility: JI Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Saturday said the Alkhidmat was striving to serve the people in all spheres of life, particularly the health and education sectors that were mainly the government’s responsibility. He said this while inaugurating an extended medical facility of the Alkhidmat in North Karachi. The facility has been extended from a sample collection unit. — By our correspondent

