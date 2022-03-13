PPP’s doors are open to principled politicians, says Saeed Ghani

Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said on Saturday that development works to improve the civic infrastructure of Karachi have been continuing in pursuance of the vision of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Ghani was talking to the media while he and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah reviewed the development works under way in the Gulshan and Jamshed zones of the city’s District East.

Replying to a question, Ghani said people in the country have been facing serious hardships due to the present “incompetent and ineligible” federal government and its allies. He said that Imran Khan’s days in power are numbered because the masses will soon get rid of the incumbent “selected” prime minister.

He also said the PM has become nervous, which is why he has been spitting venom against his political opponents. Unemployment and unprecedented hike in the prices of essential products have become major problems in the country, he added. He advised the premier to improve his own ability to speak Urdu instead of criticising others who speak the national language.

Responding to a query about the possibility of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement becoming an ally of the PPP in the future, Ghani said his party has always believed in principled politics, adding that the PPP’s doors are open to those who do politics on the basis of principles. He, however, warned that the party will entertain no compromise on any wrongful issue.

LG Minister Shah said works have been in progress to upgrade the civic infrastructure of the city to ensure the availability of improved roads and roundabouts, functional street lights, and water supply and sewage systems.

He said the provincial government’s work in this regard will surely provide due relief to the residents of the city. He also said the provincial government has been taking steps to improve the public health sector.

He made the assurance that essential municipal services will be discharged by the provincial government to provide due relief to the residents of the city on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat and during the month of Ramazan.

A day earlier on Friday, Ghani during a press conference said the government’s oppression unleashed upon the Parliament Lodges in Islamabad had proved that the PM had mentally accepted his defeat over the no-confidence motion moved against him by the opposition.

He said that never in the history of Pakistan had such blatant aggression been committed inside the Parliament Lodges in the federal capital.

He condemned the police action against two MNAs, one senator and dozens of workers of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Fazl while terming the incident an act of state oppression. He said the government had opted to use undemocratic means against the opposition after sensing its defeat in the no-confidence motion.

Ghani said the police action inside the Parliament Lodges showed that PM Imran Khan had panicked and was mentally upset. The government had panicked and accepted that the no-confidence motion against the PM would succeed, he remarked.

He said the PM and his cabinet colleagues themselves had conceded that the MNAs belonging to the ruling party had become renegades. That is the reason that the treasury lawmakers are being directed not to go to the Parliament House on the day of voting on the no-confidence motion while the Speaker has also been directed not to accept the votes of the ruling party’s legislators in favour of the motion, he said.

The provincial information minister said the foul language being used by Khan against the opposition showed that the PM was not in his senses and he was acting like a vanquished chief executive of the country.