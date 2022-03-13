Will try to reach 500, says centurion Usman

KARACHI: Australia’s opener Usman Khawaja said on Saturday they would try to score 500 on Sunday (today) to put pressure on Pakistan.

“Yes, we will try to extend the total as much we can like 400 or 500, it’s still a long way to go,” said Khawaja, who was not out on 127 at the end of first day’s play in their second Test.

He said that they will try on Sunday to expedite the run-rate.

He was delighted with his batting on the first day. “It’s nice to get a hundred,” he said in a virtual news conference. “This one, after last week getting 97, it’s got to be up there,” said Khawaja after scoring his third century in four Tests since returning to squad last January following a 29-month absence.

Khawaja had fallen on 97 in the first Test at Rawalpindi where top four Australian batsmen failed to convert solid starts to hundreds.

He was batting on 127 when Australia closed their busy day at 251-3 in their first innings after winning the toss.

He added 159 runs for the third wicket stand with Steven Smith, who scored 72.

“It would have been nice to have Smith there at the end too but we had a good partnership,” Khawaja said.

However, Khawaja said that they still had more batting to come. “We have still got a lot of batting to come. It started to reverse in the second session and made it tough to score against the pace bowlers,” said Khawaja.

Khawaja kept receiving applause from the Karachi fans during his stunning knock. “Every hundred is special and I think the one in Sydney was more special. As my parents are from here so this is my home. I have been here a lot and this century also meant a lot to me,” Khawaja said.

“It does feel like now things are going pretty nicely but I know the game can change pretty quickly,” Khawaja said.

“I am at a point in my life where it’s about enjoyment more than anything else. Nothing lasts forever and I understand that,” the left-hander said.