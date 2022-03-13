Rizwan expects Smith’s wicket stages comeback for Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan’s vice-captain and wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan feels that after taking wicket in the dying moments of the first day of the second Test against Australia the hosts have made a ‘slight’ comeback.

“We made a comeback after picking the wicket in the final overs and if we are able to get them out early tomorrow and then post a good total in the first innings then it could create problems for Australia,” Rizwan told a virtual post day-1 news conference.

After electing to bat, Australia closed the first day at 251-3 with Usman Khawaja batting on 127.

It was Hasan Ali who reduced Australia to 250-3 in the 89th over when he had Steven Smith, held excellently by Faheem Ashraf in the slips for 72.

Rizwan feels that the Karachi wicket is slow like the Pindi wicket but expects a turn in coming days.

“I think its the same slow wicket but the turn will be more here and will be result-oriented,” the stumper said.

Asked whether it will be disadvantageous for Pakistan if the pitch turns as they would have to bat in the fourth innings, Rizwan said definitely in Test cricket there will be negative and positive points.

“We will have to bat in the fourth innings and in the bigger stage things could be difficult for the visitors too,” Rizwan said.

“The toss benefited Australia as the outfield was dry and they scored runs on a new ball. However then we dried up the runs which is not a negative approach and you have to do these things.