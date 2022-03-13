Dangerous accident

It goes without saying that the ‘accidental’ firing of an Indian missile inside Pakistan could have triggered a much bigger and tragic outcome. Thanks to Pakistan’s mature response – as evident by both the ISPR presser and the Foreign Office statement – the episode did not spiral into something that could endanger peace in the region. India has admitted that it was an accident, but this admission is not enough to allay the concerns that are justified. A primary question now is about the Indian ability to handle sensitive technology. The safety and security of all weapon systems around the world are of paramount importance; even more significant is the system that can cross borders in a region that is already volatile. This ‘high-speed flying object’ turned out to be a missile fired from India in the direction of Pakistan which has a full potential to retaliate with equal – if not more – intensity. The missile landed in Mian Channu in Khanewal district on March 9 and became an object of concern and curiosity immediately.

The fact that it travelled 124 kilometres inside Pakistan in less than four minutes shows that it had the potential to cause death and destruction had it been mounted with some deadly weaponry. Technical malfunctions do take place, but a weapon violating a neighbouring country’s airspace and then crashing into it is enough to cause an international incident. That it didn’t is a relief, and there are legitimate questions on what the reaction would have been had the situation been reversed. When experimental fires or shootings take place, the host country must take all precautions to not allow any breach of other countries’ boundaries. Though India has expressed its regret, there is a need to launch a detailed inquiry of this error. India should have acknowledged its fault immediately and clarified the situation. But for mysterious reasons it accepted the error 48 hours after the crash; two days are more than enough for there to have been a counter-act to the airspace violation.

In addition to the possibility of an immediate retaliation from Pakistan, there was a chance of passenger airplanes being hit by the missile, whose trajectory was dangerously close to the flight path of both international and national flights. Pakistan’s civilian population was also not far away. In such situations, if a mistake takes place the host country must immediately inform its neighbours about the error or malfunction so that any wrong assumptions are not made. Both countries are nuclear armed and on terms which cannot possibly be called friendly. There is also the fact that India has recently seen uranium theft for smuggling, and Pakistan is well within its rights to be concerned about the possibility of rogue elements trying to attempt something of the sort that happened on March 9. What is now needed is for India to take this matter seriously, agree to a joint probe with Pakistan, and make sure any investigation is made public. It’s not enough to just issue a statement of regret after something this serious.