The future is woman

It is not easy to advocate for women’s rights in a patriarchal society like ours. People are chided and rebuked for promoting what others think is the ‘vulgarity’ of Aurat March. I have personally witnessed men torture and kill women with impunity and get away with their crimes. What could be a bigger example of misogyny and the adverse impact of patriarchy than the man in Mianwali who killed his week-old daughter because he wanted his firstborn to be a son? In this society a son is believed to offer better financial security to parents than a daughter, and girls and women face prevalent violence. It is high time the old world of patriarchy was ended and gender equality was fostered among all.

Nasir Soomro

Karachi