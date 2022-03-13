 
March 13, 2022
Consulting doctors

March 13, 2022

According to reports in 2017, around 500,000 people die due to medication errors every year.

Many people refuse to consult doctors and end up creating complications. However, a delay in diagnosis and incorrect treatment can be harmful. The government must make healthcare affordable.

Waseem Ahmed

Hub

