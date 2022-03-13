Dangerous diatribe

The no-trust move is playing havoc in the upper echelons of the PTI’s hierarchy. It has resulted in a note of increasing anger in the tone of the prime minister in his public meetings. While lashing out against opposition parties is common, recently the prime minister also spoke strongly against the EU and other world powers, adopting a defiant tone and calling them out for their silence over the Kashmir issue. This move was quite unwise and could prove detrimental to national interest. The pre-election political fever will soon pass, but the dent in foreign relations will not be easy to mend.

One should understand that we are now living in a ‘global village’ and must behave accordingly. While some are praising Imran Khan for his recent stand against the West and comparing him with historic figures, one feels that we must be practical and avoid living in the past. Only then can we face the mess we are in.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi