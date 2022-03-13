Cut-throat

The country is mired in what can only be called ‘dirty politics’. On the one hand, a no-confidence motion has been passed and the PPP’s march against the prime minister gained many supporters. Moreover, there are visible cracks in the ruling party.
As a result, the prime minister was seen seething with rage at multiple public events because he knew that the opposition has something up its sleeve. The question is: will Imran Khan’s regime be blown over by this storm or are all these tactics just attempts to shake the government? There is no denying that both parties have to dot every ‘I’ and cross every ‘T’ in their struggle to achieve power.
Rana Ibthaj Ghafoor
Sahiwal
