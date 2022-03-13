Encouraging war

The conflict in Ukraine started when Ukraine tried to join Nato, which is headed by the US. The people of Ukraine are now being killed and made homeless. However, the US and many EU countries, while claiming to be on their side, have only provided lip service so far.

The world seems to be on the verge of World War III, but the US is failing to take responsibility for the mess its policies have created.

Tehzeeb Imran

Sargodha