Encouraging war

The conflict in Ukraine started when Ukraine tried to join Nato, which is headed by the US. The people of Ukraine are now being killed and made homeless. However, the US and many EU countries, while claiming to be on their side, have only provided lip service so far.
The world seems to be on the verge of World War III, but the US is failing to take responsibility for the mess its policies have created.
Tehzeeb Imran
Sargodha
It is not easy to advocate for women’s rights in a patriarchal society like ours. People are chided and rebuked for...
According to reports in 2017, around 500,000 people die due to medication errors every year.Many people refuse to...
The no-trust move is playing havoc in the upper echelons of the PTI’s hierarchy. It has resulted in a note of...
This is to draw the attention to the problem of stray dogs in Mohalla Prem Nagar, Sialkot. Three people were recently...
The country is mired in what can only be called ‘dirty politics’. On the one hand, a no-confidence motion has been...
This refers to the news report, ‘EU wants Pakistan’s role as mediator in Russia-Ukraine conflict: Fawad...
Comments