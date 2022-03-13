Rock and a hard place

This refers to the news report, ‘EU wants Pakistan’s role as mediator in Russia-Ukraine conflict: Fawad Chaudhry’ (March 8). One cannot help but think that the US and its Western allies pumped up the Ukrainian president rather too much, hoping that with them supplying finance, military hardware and diplomatic support, he would turn Ukraine into another Afghanistan for the Russians. Unfortunately, Zelensky believed that the US and its allies would support him to the hilt.

The hard fact is that peace will return to Ukraine only when Zelensky fully understands and accepts that the US and Europe will not physically participate in his war, that Ukraine is not Afghanistan, and that Putin will not tolerate Nato right at his doorstep.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi