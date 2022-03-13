Indian missile

This refers to the news report, ‘Accidentally fired missile into Pakistan, says India’ (March 12). Pakistan acted responsibly in this situation.

In order to divert the attention of the world from the violation of human rights in Kashmir, India has used various tactics of instigating Pakistan throughout the years. Through its irresponsible actions, India continues to threaten the peace and stability of the region. The UN must look into this matter and should ensure that India refrains from such misadventures in the future.

Zakeriya Ali

Islamabad