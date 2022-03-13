Broke and homeless

In 2020, there were around 25 million beggars in Pakistan. The question is: why are so many people begging? Unemployment in Pakistan is growing so much that even educated people are not getting jobs. Moreover, a number of beggars have physical disabilities and the government must work to get them treated as is its responsibility.
Besides, beggar mafias are operating throughout the country, as begging is considered an easy source of income. The government has a role to play here too; it must ensure that people are made capable of working so that they do not have to beg.
Masroor Atta
Karachi
It is not easy to advocate for women’s rights in a patriarchal society like ours. People are chided and rebuked for...
According to reports in 2017, around 500,000 people die due to medication errors every year.Many people refuse to...
The no-trust move is playing havoc in the upper echelons of the PTI’s hierarchy. It has resulted in a note of...
This is to draw the attention to the problem of stray dogs in Mohalla Prem Nagar, Sialkot. Three people were recently...
The country is mired in what can only be called ‘dirty politics’. On the one hand, a no-confidence motion has been...
The conflict in Ukraine started when Ukraine tried to join Nato, which is headed by the US. The people of Ukraine are...
Comments