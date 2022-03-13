Broke and homeless

In 2020, there were around 25 million beggars in Pakistan. The question is: why are so many people begging? Unemployment in Pakistan is growing so much that even educated people are not getting jobs. Moreover, a number of beggars have physical disabilities and the government must work to get them treated as is its responsibility.

Besides, beggar mafias are operating throughout the country, as begging is considered an easy source of income. The government has a role to play here too; it must ensure that people are made capable of working so that they do not have to beg.

Masroor Atta

Karachi