National Savings collects Rs735bn fresh deposits by March 10

ISLAMABAD: Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) on Saturday informed it had collected Rs735 billion fresh deposits in last seven months of current fiscal year 2021-22 from July 1st to March 10th.

CDNS had set an annual gross receipt target of Rs980 billion from July 1 to June 30 of the previous fiscal year 2020-21 to promote savings in the country, a senior official of CDNS told.

He also informed that National Savings had set Rs250 billion annual collection target from July 1 to June 30 for the year 2020-21, as compared to Rs352 billion for the previous year (2019-20).

The senior official said the central directorate had started working to increase new investment opportunities and promote digital investment through many new projects, adding that the directorate, in collaboration with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), was developing digital prize bonds, which would be available through online electronic channels.

It’s also in process of launching its first mobile app for online purchase and encashment of National Savings Schemes, he added.

The official said for better and efficient transfer of funds electronically, CDNS was going to adopt RAAST for speedy flow of funds through its financial tributaries.

CDNS has opened three separate accounts in SBP to avoid/stop direct access to the Non-Food Account-1 for its Alternative Delivery Channel (ADC) operations, 1Link Payment, UPI Payment, and RAAST payment. The Finance Division would allocate budgetary ceiling on a daily basis and the CDNS would operate within the allocated funds limit, it informed.

He informed CDNS interest rates were linked with the PIB policy set by the SBP, adding the directorate had opened new avenues for public and private investment to document the country’s economy and ensure transparency in the financial system.

Replying to a question on the current revision of CDNS certificates profit rates, he said the directorate had maintained the same interest rate on the savings certificates investment due to the market situation and as per Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIB) policy decision.

The National Savings had received an increased investment of Rs80 billion by June 30 2021, from the newly registered Premium Prize Bond of Rs40,000 and Rs25000 by the institution, he said.

During last year (2020-21), investors withdrew Rs300 billion after the suspension of the said bond, he said, while informing that new registered premium prize bonds of Rs40,000 and Rs25,000 were registered by SBP and encashed only by the registered financial institutions under the central bank. On another question, he replied, they paid encashment of Rs155 billion by June 30, 2021, to investors against the suspension of prize bonds of Rs25,000.

He also informed that the federal government recently withdrew Rs25,000 prize bonds and had given a six-month deadline to investors to encash their total savings of Rs160 billion.