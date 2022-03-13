Political tumult may keep stocks on tight leash

Stocks saw a sweeping selloff in the week as war in Eastern Europe further stoked commodities supercycle, adding to world economic uncertainties, which coupled with local political ‘song and dance’ may not let trade find a heading, traders said.

KSE-100 Shares Index, the benchmark of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), ended at 43,653points, losing 898 points, down 2.02 percent over last week. Week-on-week, average trade volumes clocked in at 214 million shares, down 0.7 percent, while average value came at $38 million, down 11 percent.

“We expect the market to remain rangebound in the upcoming week. With the government and opposition seeking allies prior to the no-confidence motion against the PM, the market is expected to remain jittery,” said Arif Habib Ltd (AHL), a brokerage house.

However, on the international front, any de-escalation by Russia and successful negotiations with the West might push the commodity prices, especially oil and coal prices, down, which could improve local sentiment, the AHL analysts said in their weekly stock report.

Wajid Rizvi, an analyst at JS Research, said the week started with investors succumbing to panic from oil prices reaching GFC (global financial crisis) highs amid talks of embargoes on Russia and uncertainty looming across markets owing to the Ukraine war. Furthermore, politics heated up on account of a no-trust motion during the week. The ECC approved a Rs300 billion relief package. T-bill auction also saw yields soaring up to 130bps and 6M KIBOR nearing a 12-percent mark despite SBP's status quo.

US Congress tabled a bill to declare Pakistan as a State Sponsor of Terrorism last week, which also bears geopolitical implications, besides simmering Russia-Ukraine tensions.

The market started the week with a negative momentum on Monday, dropping 1,284 points, as international oil prices touched a 14-year high (Brent at $139/bbl), since US and EU discussed banning Russian oil imports, raising concerns over the current account position.

Moreover, the submission of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan by opposition parties in the National Assembly added to investor woes. Amidst the political noise, the SBP kept the policy rate unchanged at 9.75 percent in its monetary policy meeting, which brought bulls back into the market.

Later during the week, the international oil prices witnessed a hefty drop led by a statement from UAE’s ambassador to the USA urging OPEC to increase production, which cushioned the overall dip, adding back 810 points to the index day-on-day.

Foreign selling clocked in at $3.13 million compared to a net sell of $0.97 million last week. Major selling was witnessed in banks ($4.4 million) and textiles ($0.4 million). On the local front, buying was reported by companies ($5.4 million) followed by other organisations ($3.7 million).

Sector-wise negative contributions came from banks (167 points), oil & gas exploration companies (163 points), power generation & distribution (143 points), cement (113 points), and oil & gas marketing (101 points).

Major laggards included HUBC (124 points), LUCK (122 points), PPL (75 points), OGDC (60 points), and PSO (59 points).

Supporting sectors included technology & communication (107 points), automobile parts & accessories (20 points), and chemicals (15 points). The stocks that lifted the index were SYS (148 points), NATF (23 points), and THALL (20 points).

In the outgoing week, forex reserves fell $207 million, UAE showed interest in acquiring Guddu Power Plant, and OGRA backed diversifying oil suppliers and allowing inter-OMCs sales to avoid any fuel shortages amid record high world oil markets.