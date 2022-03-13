SEC windup puts pensioners’ fate at stake

ISLAMABAD: A proposed winding up of State Engineering Corporation (SEC), after the sellout of Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC), has put the fate of SEC Management Pension Funds (SECMPF) in limbo in the absence of a plan to safeguard its hundreds of pensioners, The News has learnt.

“There is no other option but to hand over SECMPF to Ministry of Industries and Production because survival of over 1,000 pensioners is tied to it,” top official sources told The News on Saturday.

They said as the SEC was on the verge of getting wound up because all the industrial units under its supervision had been either privatised or handed over to other public sector outfits and the government would have to devise a mechanism to look after SECMPF, where over Rs1 billion pension funds were lying.

Ministry of Industry and Production (MoI&P) may nominate a senior officer at least of the rank of Joint Secretary to oversee smooth working of the fund, assisting in inter-ministerial issues and coordination, particularly realisation and outstanding gratuity in respect of officers attached to Heavy Mechanical Complex (HMC), Pakistan Machine Tool Factory (PTMF), SEC and Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC), The News has learnt.

He/she will also ensure continuity of the fund and its operation without being on the Board of Trustees. The Board of Trustees shall continue to perform its functions in accordance with SECMPF Trust Deed and Rules.

The financial woes of SECMPF have deepened in the last few months. Their economic pains continue unabated and without any remedial action the decision of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet could not be implemented in its true letter and spirit for the last several years.

The top management of HMC, HEC, PMTF, and SEC has literally failed to deliver on their commitment of paying their due contribution worth millions of rupees into SECMPF.

This whole mess resulted in a chaos-like a situation where the pensioners’ amount did not increase for last several years so anyone retired from a scale equivalent to grade 22 was getting only Rs30,000 to Rs35,000 per month.

The aggrieved pensioners told The News that public sector engineering industries especially under SEC, since its establishment had played a pivotal a role for industrial-cum-economic development, import substitution, export enhancement, employment generation of skilled persons for high value-added products besides catalysing other numerous benefits to the country. All this was possible due to persistent painstaking efforts of employees in difficult circumstances working under the umbrella of SEC, they added.

In its heyday, the corporation had 13 units including HMC, PMTF, PECO, HEC, ENAR Petrotech Services, etc and as a group it employed around 13,000 persons in various categories. To look after the interest of employees after retirement, SEC Management Pension Fund (SECMPF) was established in 1984 by SEC. It is operated/managed by a Board of Trustees comprising senior officers of SEC and its companies. The trust office is maintained in SEC Corporate Head Office, which provides operational support. Presently the trust is looking after about one thousand pensioners directly and their families indirectly.

The payment of monthly pension to retired pensioners is solely met through officers’ gratuity contribution received from member companies on behalf of their respective employees being the members of SECMPF. As per the SECMPF trust deed, the member companies are bound to pay accrued gratuity entitlement of the officers to the fund. The accrued gratuity received by SECMPF is invested in various profitable schemes as approved by the Trustees. As such financial health and survival of the trust totally depend on the gratuity of officers received from their respective organisations and income generated through investment.

Under the government’s policy of Privatisation/Disinvestment and Restructuring, the majority of SEC industrial units were gradually either, privatised/transferred or merged, leaving behind HMC, PMTF, HEC, PECO, and ENAR Petrotech Services. As per ongoing government policy approach: ECC of the Cabinet during July 2016 approved the transfer of HMC with all its assets and liabilities to the Strategic Plans Division (SPD) under the Ministry of Defence. In pursuance, management control of HMC was taken over by SPD but its liabilities towards SEC MPF have not yet been cleared.

The ECC in June, 2020, also approved transfer of PMTF to SPD. ECC, while directing handing over of PMTF to the SPD, also decided that federal government would pay all liabilities accrued till transfer of PMTF management control to SPD. Though HMC and PMTF have been taken over by SPD as per ECC decision, their liabilities towards SECMPF are still outstanding.

The other two members of SECMPF that are SEC and HEC, due to their financial problems, have not been able to clear their gratuity contribution towards the trust since last many years, mounting burden on the financial health of SECMPF.

One of the major problems affecting financial health of SECMPF is nonpayment of companies’ member contribution of gratuity mainly outstanding against HMC and PMTF. The total amount yet to be recovered from all the defaulting companies is estimated to be around Rs495 million. According to the breakup of the amount to be received by SECMPF from its different member companies HMC owes Rs345 million, PMTF Rs118 million, HEC Rs10 million, and SEC is yet to pay Rs22 million till 2018 on this account. The due liabilities must have gone up further if calculated till June 2021. Due to nonpayment of outstanding amounts from member companies the liquidity position of SECMPF is deteriorating fast.

In view of above, the viability of SECMPF is at serious risk, which may cause loss to the existing and future pensioners. It needs to be realised that without receipt of outstanding liabilities, including markup due from all concerned companies, especially HMC and PMTF, the two major defaulters, SECMPF shall not be able to sustain its normal working, leading to stopping of monthly pension payments to all retired employees as well as the closure of its normal operations.

Due to the paucity of funds SECMPF have neither been able to increase pensions nor fix a respectable amount of them compared to other organisations for the last many years. Presently there are over one thousand pensioners retired from SEC and its companies who are facing serious financial hardships due to the very low level of monthly pension