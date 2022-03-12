Meat of lumpy skin infected animals fit for human consumption: FAO

KARACHI: The world health authorities have declared that lumpy skin disease cannot be transmitted from animals to humans and the meat and milk of animals, infected by disease, can be consumed by people, though that should be properly cooked and boiled.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations said in a field manual for veterinarians that "lumpy skin disease does not affect humans". A report citing a study said that a thorough investigation showed that consuming flesh and milk of affected animals "does not transmit the illnesses to humans". However, the health authorities urged food safety experts to encourage people to consume only pasteurised or well-boiled milk, its byproducts, and well-cooked meat.

The most pertinent section of the analysis of a report, released by Aga Khan University Hospital for customers, was titled "Threat to Humans," in which the institution addressed nearly every critical topic.

"Minimal to none," stated the study's first point. It stated that human disease is a poorly documented subject. Consumption of meat or milk does not result in transmission of the virus to humans. However, it warned, food safety should be ensured to prevent additional diseases.

A few days ago, the Sindh Livestock Department provided a number indicating that up to 54 animals have died as a result of the lumpy skin disease, which has afflicted over 20,000 animals across the province, including 15,100 in Karachi alone. The department discovered that the sickness had manifested in Punjab and Sindh animals.