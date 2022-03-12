Retired army officer sentenced 34 years in prison

RAWALPINDI: A retired major was sentenced to 34-year imprisonment and a fine of around Rs752 million for incurring huge losses to public through a Ponzi scheme. Judge Muhammad Saeedullah of Special Accountability Court No 2 of Rawalpindi on Friday convicted major retired Atif Qayyum, a former officer of an intelligence agency, in a reference to siphon millions of rupees from citizens.
