Extradition of Veena Malik’s children Cases transferred to Karachi

RAWALPINDI: Senior Civil Judge Raja Faisal Rasheed on Friday ordered to transfer three separate cases related to the extradition and non-maintenance of children of renowned film star Zahida Parveen alias Veena Malik to the Karachi court (south).
The court has issued the order on the direction of the Supreme Court. Veena Malik had filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking transfer of cases to the Karachi court under Section 25-A (2B) of the Family Court Act.
Abram Khan, 7, and Amal Khan, 6, had filed two separate cases, including non-maintenance and expenses while Asad Khattak, Veena Malik's husband, had filed a case for extradition.
