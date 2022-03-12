FIA arrests PML N leader

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sindh on the request of the Punjab government has arrested Pakistan Muslim League (PML) Nawaz leader while trying to travel abroad from Karachi Airport.

Officials said the Immigration staff of FIA Sindh deployed at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, International Departure came across PMLN leader Chaudhry Tanveer named on the FIA’s Exit Control List (ECL).

The officials took him to the Immigration office for further verification. During the investigation it was found that the Chaudhry Taveer’s name was provided by the Punjab Anti-Corruption who had earlier requested the FIA to include his name in the ECL. The PMLN leader will now be handed over to anti-corruption Punjab.

The officials maintained that, the Anti-Corruption Punjab had registered a case against the accused in Rawalpindi. The Anti-Corruption Punjab was informed about the arrest of Chaudhry Tanveer and he will be handed over to the anti-corruption team by today (Saturday).