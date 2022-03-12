AGP detects Rs1bn irregularities in Ayub Teaching Hospital

PESHAWAR: The auditor general of Pakistan has detected irregularities amounting to Rs over 1 billion in the Ayub Teaching Hospital MTI Abbottabad for the financial year 2020-21. The audit report has exposed negligence, weaknesses and lack of financial control, highlighting losses to the national exchequer, overpayments and unjustified and suspicious payments. The hospital has illegally opened 31 bank accounts.

A Health Department official said the audit report consists of advanced paras which will now be presented to the Public Accounts Committee where the hospital management will present its point of view to clear the objections.

According to the audit report available with this scribe, it was observed that the contract for the purchase of an MRI machine was awarded to a blue-eyed supplier. The purchase was made without adopting any tender formalities and fulfilling any codal formalities. The contract was not awarded as required under the rules. The audit revealed that the government interest was compromised to benefit the blue-eyed supplier, which needs to be inquired independently for fixing responsibility. The report revealed that another Rs 135.240 million contract for the purchase of an angiography machine was awarded, but no record of technical evaluation and tender process was provided to audit officials except the financial offers and comparative statement.

It was observed that the contract for the upgradation and renovation of civil, electrical and HVAC works was awarded at a cost of Rs 135.610 million. The payment was made to the partner of JV instead of the main stakeholder. Interestingly, the financial bids were asked three times by the pre-qualified bidders. The first and second bids were rejected. The financial bids were asked for the 3rd time from the same contractors, this time the contract was awarded to a non-responsive bidder who did not submit the mandatory documents. The audit said that by ignoring the 2nd time bidding, the hospital was put to sustain a loss of Rs 28.328 million. Similarly, Rs 47,524,440 were shown incurred on the purchase of machinery and equipment.

The verification of record revealed that these items were available in the approved list of plant and machinery (issued by DG Health Services) at approved rates, which was ignored and the purchase was made at higher rates resulting in a loss of Rs 26,826,440. Furthermore, the contract for the purchase of the anesthesia machine was awarded without a fair contract, causing a loss of Rs 10.677 million and an overpayment of Rs 1.687 million was made by the management.

The auditors further pointed out an unauthorized amount of Rs 17.388 million paid on account of housing subsidy to various officials. A sum of Rs 22.667 million was illegally paid as housing subsidy for self-hiring residential accommodations. An amount of Rs 7.368 million was paid due to less deduction of retention money.

The verification of record revealed that the income tax at prescribed rates was not deducted from service providers, which resulted in an overpayment of R. 9.216 million. Furthermore, an unjustified payment of Rs 6.843 million was made on account of consultancy to an environmental planning and architectural consultant. The management has paid unjustified expenditure on janitorial staff and security guards amounting to Rs 28.548 million.

It was noticed that the contracts for IT equipment were awarded unfairly, causing a loss of Rs 25.603 million and an amount of Rs 1,130,940 was incurred as double expenditure on account of uniforms and clothing. Similarly, an amount of Rs 249,266 was incurred on the purchase of medicine. Most of the medicine was issued without DTL reports. Clinical efficacy reports were not available on record. The management has made irregular expenditure on account of purchase of article stores, amounting Rs 19.785 million. The report revealed an irregular expenditure on the purchase of X-Ray films, amounting to Rs 1.876 million. An amount of Rs 156,319 was overpaid under Ad-hoc Relief Allowance to the employees.

The verification of record revealed that the lab chemical was purchased from the supplier who was disqualified in the tender process of 2020-21 on technical grounds. The lab chemical amounting to Rs 0.545 million was purchased at higher rates and millions of rupees were spent by the hospital on the purchase of various items/equipment/machinery that was mentioned neither in the advertisement nor in the bidding documents.