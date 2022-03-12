KSA committed to supporting Pakistan: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Maliki on Friday called on National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf and said the Kingdom was committed to support Pakistan to become a prosperous and stable country.

The Ambassador discussed important regional and global issues, said a news release. The Saudi envoy and NSA stressed the importance of working together for the benefit and interests of the two countries.