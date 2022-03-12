KSA committed to supporting Pakistan: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Maliki on Friday called on National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf and said the Kingdom was committed to support Pakistan to become a prosperous and stable country.
The Ambassador discussed important regional and global issues, said a news release. The Saudi envoy and NSA stressed the importance of working together for the benefit and interests of the two countries.
RAWALPINDI: A retired major was sentenced to 34-year imprisonment and a fine of around Rs752 million for incurring...
RAWALPINDI: Senior Civil Judge Raja Faisal Rasheed on Friday ordered to transfer three separate cases related to the...
GUJRAT: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid leader and former federal minister Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain has said they have...
KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency Sindh on the request of the Punjab government has arrested Pakistan Muslim...
The state of Madina was founded on the principles of rule of law and provision of speedy administrative justice which...
KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan leader Wasim Akhtar has said the MQMP can go with the opposition parties if...
Comments