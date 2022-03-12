Honour killing claims four lives in Sindh

SUKKUR: As many as four people were killed in incidents of honour killing at different cities of Sindh, including Ghotki and Kashmore on Friday.

In one such incident, Sadam Bhayo killed his wife Samina and her alleged paramour Insaf Bhayo to death in village Dari Sundhrani near Ghouspur in district Kashmore-Kandhko. Kandhkot police shifted dead bodies to local hospital and registered an FIR against the accused.

In a similar incident, Chanisar Solangi gunned down his wife Subhana Khatoon in district Ghotki and surrendered himself at police station with the weapon.

Obaro police said that the accused had confessed to his crime and claimed that he could not control his anger after seeing his wife in an objectionable condition with an unknown man. In yet another incident, Mir Ali killed his wife Farzana Bibi in village Sirani, district Badin on the pretext of betraying him and escaped from the scene.