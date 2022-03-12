People of Karachi want accountability of Sindh’s rulers, says Shibli Faraz

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Friday said that he came across many people in Karachi who want the federal government to hold the present rulers of Sindh accountable.

Talking to the media persons at the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), the minister said the opposition wanted to cause mayhem in the country. He said that entire Sindh had been ruined due to the bad governance of incumbent rulers of the province, adding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had recently conducted a historical long march in Sindh against them.

He said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was responsible for the police action in the Parliament Lodges, Islamabad. He said Fazl had done nothing to serve the country.

The minister further said the PTI’s legislators stand with Imran Khan, adding the opposition would not succeed in its no-confidence move against the PM.

Earlier, the Science and Technology minister inaugurated the Integrated Physical Oceanographic Laboratory (IPOL) at the NIO. The Integrated Physical Oceanography Laboratory at the NIO’s physical oceanography section will act as a nucleus, where all physical parameters and associated data will be received and analysed with the help of latest technology.

The efforts made by the scientists of NIO and project’s team in the field of ocean science were appreciated by the federal minister, who hoped that the institute will continue to flourish and expand its research activities. He also visited various laboratories of the institute and met with the scientists and discussed about the research being carried out by them.

The minister emphasised that the NIO project’s findings would provide baseline data, which would ultimately help assess damages and provide basis for suggesting and formulating policies for mitigating sea intrusion, sea level rise and mapping of land subsiding zone along Pakistan’s coast.