Over 35 MPs, ministers meet CM Usman Buzdar, repose confidence in him

LAHORE: More than 35 MNAs and MPAs including provincial ministers and advisors called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar separately at CM’s office on Friday, and expressed their confidence in his leadership.

They reiterated that they were united and would remain unified in future as well. They said that the chief minister always gave due respect to their opinion besides taking keen interest in the problems and issues of their respective constituencies, adding that “we share the relation of mutual respect”.

Usman Buzdar said that Punjab was on the road to progress and no one would be allowed to create hurdles in this process. He said that any effort to create misunderstanding in the party would not be successful. The conspiratorial elements would get nothing, Buzdar added. He said that the government had no threat from the opposition and their no-confidence motion would face defeat and the government would complete its tenure. Usman Buzdar said “we, as a team of PM Imran Khan, have served the people of the province and will continue to do so. “Those hatching conspiracies have been exposed and such elements have no future.”

The CM said “we will foil the nefarious designs of the opposition, who are creating political anarchy”. He said the failure of the no-confidence motion was written on the wall, and the opposition was fully aware that the government was ahead of them in the number game. Buzdar said that by submitting the no-confidence motion, the opposition created problems for themselves, as the no-confidence motion would fail. He said doing politics for personal interest was tantamount to an enmity with the country.

The people of Pakistan love Imran Khan as he steered the country out of crises and put it in the right direction. He said that nefarious designs of the opponents would be foiled collectively, adding that “we are united under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.“Opposition is morally and politically bankrupt and wants to push the country backwards,” Buzdar added.

The chief minister informed the visiting parliamentarians that their constituencies’ problems would be solved on priority basis. The elected representatives apprised Usman Buzdar about problems of their constituencies, and the CM issued instructions on-the-spot to redress them. The overall political situation, performance of the departments and ongoing development projects in different constituencies also came under discussion.

Those who met the CM included: provincial ministers Sardar Asif Nakai, Hashim Dogar, Taimoor Bhatti, Advisor Faisal Hayat Jabwana, former minister MPA Meher Aslam Bharwana, Members National and Provincial Assembly Khurram Shehzad, Col (retd) Ghazanfar Abbas Shah, Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena, Ghulam Ali Asghar, Taimoor Lali, Muneeb Sultan Cheema, Sardar Mohiuddin Khosa and others. Chief Whip Punjab Assembly MPA Syed Abbas Ali Shah was also present.