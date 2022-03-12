200 women entrepreneurs to participate in two-day festival today

ISLAMABAD:People from all walks of life will be able to experience crafts and culinary delicacies from across the country, arranged under one roof, in connection with the International Women’s Day at F-9 Park today (Saturday).

The two-day Wecamp festival will commence at noon and will continue till 8 p.m. on March 13. The festival has been organised by Wecamp in collaboration with Islamabad Capital Territory Administration to support and honour women entrepreneurs.

Wecamp manager Naheed Ali told this agency: “After success in the previous fair, we have decided to include more. We are happy to say that 200 female-led ventures are joining us this time.”

UK Aid, Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Adam Smith International, ICT Police, Bank of Punjab, are among other partners of this celebratory festival. The second Wecamp gala is free for all and will feature various stalls offering textile, home decor, apparel, jewellery, organic products, arts and crafts, food, and a bakery.

“This initiative focuses on women entrepreneurs as they constitute a largely untapped market with potential for immense economic contribution,” Naheed said adding that the aim of the organisation was to financially empower these home-based women entrepreneurs by increasing the visibility of their businesses, enabling market linkages, enhancing networking and learning opportunities, and digital skills training.