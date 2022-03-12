‘17m Pakistanis suffering from kidney diseases’

Islamabad : Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital in collaboration with Islamabad Medical & Dental College conducted an awareness seminar and walk to commemorate World Kidney Day 2022 with an aim to raise awareness about preventive measures to lower the risk of kidney diseases, says a press release.

A large number of people from different walks of life including professors, surgeons, physicians, medical students attended the events.

ANTH and IMDC management including Chairman Dr. Ghulam Akbar Niazi, Principal IMDC Prof. Dr. Syed Irfan Ahmed, Executive Director ANTH Col (r) Dr. Ghullam Mujtaba Abbasi, Director Hospital Dr. Areej Neyazi, and Dean IMDC Prof. Dr. Syed Shoaib Hussain Shah also participated in the event.

Prof. Dr. Syed Irfan Ahmed said on this occasion that about 17 million Pakistanis are suffering from kidney diseases, adding that it is important to raise awareness about the preventive measures through these events to lower the burden of disease alongside providing treatment.

Dr. Areej Neyazi told media that ANTH is providing successful Kidney Care to its patients and has an advanced dialysis unit, adding that the hospital has effectively served over 1 million patient interactions in the last 5 years since its inception.