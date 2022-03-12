Centre for plant diseases, pest control soon

Islamabad: China and Pakistan are jointly deepening cross-border prevention and control of plant diseases and insect pests, with a joint research center in this field being planned, according to Yunnan Academy of Agricultural Sciences (YAAS), says a report published by China Economic Net (CEN) on Friday.

“Due to the special geographical location, many exotic pests enter China through Yunnan. Pakistan is also the place where many major migratory pests including fall armyworms (Spodoptera frugiperda), desert locusts (Schistocerca gregaria), etc. occur, which provides important information for Yunnan and even China to predict whether the pests will enter China,” Luo Yanjie, Head of YAAS International Cooperation Division, told CEN.

Wheat is Pakistan’s dietary staple. Yunnan and Pakistan have similarities in climate, wheat variety characteristics, cultivation conditions, meanwhile confronted with shared challenges including stripe rust, drought, high temperature, etc. Therefore, the two countries can directly share wheat variety resources and technologies. —