Entries invited for letter writing competition

Islamabad : Pakistan Post has invited potential candidates under 15 years of age to submit their work for the international letter-writing competition, an initiative of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) and the last date of submission is April 15, 2022.
According to Pakistan Post, the theme for the 2022 competition was ‘Write a letter to an influential person explaining why and how to deal with climate change.
Islamabad : Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital in collaboration with Islamabad Medical & Dental College conducted an...
Rawalpindi : The German Solar Academy Network and Harmony Group Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding to...
Islamabad: China and Pakistan are jointly deepening cross-border prevention and control of plant diseases and insect...
Islamabad : Inspector General National Highways & Motorway Police Inam Ghani said that sports activities play a vital...
Islamabad : Italian envoy Andreas Ferrarese and his spouse Madame Albana inaugurated Future World School & College ,...
Islamabad : Two days international e-conference on Ecolinguistics and Ecological Narratives was concluded at the...
Comments