 
close
Saturday March 12, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Islamabad

Entries invited for letter writing competition

By APP
March 12, 2022

Islamabad : Pakistan Post has invited potential candidates under 15 years of age to submit their work for the international letter-writing competition, an initiative of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) and the last date of submission is April 15, 2022.

According to Pakistan Post, the theme for the 2022 competition was ‘Write a letter to an influential person explaining why and how to deal with climate change.

Comments