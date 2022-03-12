‘Sports play vital role in human growth’

Islamabad : Inspector General National Highways & Motorway Police Inam Ghani said that sports activities play a vital role in human life’s growth, formation, and development. A sound mind is found in a sound body, and sports play a pivotal role in aligning the human mind in the right direction, says a press release.

IG Inam Ghani addressed as chief guest in the closing ceremony of the 11th NHMP Annual Sports Festival, 2022, held at NH&MP Training College.

In the week-long Sports Festival, 08 teams from different zones participated in Cricket, Football, Tug of War, Basketball, Volley Ball, Shooting, Shot Put, Javelin Throw, Chess, Table Tennis, Badminton and Athletic competitions.

Training College won the title of best zone by winning 14 gold medals managed to defend it as champion.