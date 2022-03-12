‘Sports play vital role in human growth’

Islamabad : Inspector General National Highways & Motorway Police Inam Ghani said that sports activities play a vital role in human life’s growth, formation, and development. A sound mind is found in a sound body, and sports play a pivotal role in aligning the human mind in the right direction, says a press release.
IG Inam Ghani addressed as chief guest in the closing ceremony of the 11th NHMP Annual Sports Festival, 2022, held at NH&MP Training College.
In the week-long Sports Festival, 08 teams from different zones participated in Cricket, Football, Tug of War, Basketball, Volley Ball, Shooting, Shot Put, Javelin Throw, Chess, Table Tennis, Badminton and Athletic competitions.
Training College won the title of best zone by winning 14 gold medals managed to defend it as champion.
Islamabad : Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital in collaboration with Islamabad Medical & Dental College conducted an...
Rawalpindi : The German Solar Academy Network and Harmony Group Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding to...
Islamabad: China and Pakistan are jointly deepening cross-border prevention and control of plant diseases and insect...
Islamabad : Pakistan Post has invited potential candidates under 15 years of age to submit their work for the...
Islamabad : Italian envoy Andreas Ferrarese and his spouse Madame Albana inaugurated Future World School & College ,...
Islamabad : Two days international e-conference on Ecolinguistics and Ecological Narratives was concluded at the...
Comments