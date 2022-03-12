E-conference on ecological

Islamabad : Two days international e-conference on Ecolinguistics and Ecological Narratives was concluded at the Department of English Linguistics and Literature, Riphah International University, says a press release.

At the conference, twenty-eight international speakers from sixteen countries presented their research on much-needed topics of ecology. More than twenty-five institutes were engaged in the conference. Famous researchers in Ecolinguistics, such as Dr. George M Jacobs, Dr. Hildo Honório do Couto, Dr. Arran Stibbe, Dr. Peter Makwanya, and Dr. Meng Huat Chau, were an integral part of the conference.

Dr. George M Jacobs emphasized how language can play a part in helping the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He also discussed the role of native languages in this process. He argued that the teachers need to step out of the confines of traditional teaching methods to achieve the SDGs. Dr. Hildo Honório do Couto enlightened the audience with Ecosystemic Discourse analysis (EDA). He discussed how EDA is different from traditional methods of analysis and how it can help consolidate eco-solidarity.