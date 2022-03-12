Students urged to strengthen their capabilities for development of country

Rawalpindi : To celebrate International Women’s Day 2022, the Directorate of Women Development Studies Centre (WDSC) of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) organised a seminar at University's main campus here on Friday.

The University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman was the Chief Guest while Ms. Samina Nazeer (President PODA-Pakistan) and Rizwana Ahsaan (EuroGender, Consultant) & Uzma Batool (FAO) were guests of honour. The seminar was attended by female faculty members and a large number of students. This year’s theme for International Women’s Day (8 March), “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow” explores the ways in which women and girls are taking the charge of climate change adaptation, mitigation, and response around the world, inducing powerful leaders and change-makers to a more sustainable future for all.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman highlighted the role of women in the development of a nation and appreciated the efforts of the organising team and the performance of the students.

He advised female students to strengthen their capabilities and capacity to compete with the challenges to equally play a role in the development of the country. Speakers of the seminars addressed the participants regarding advancing gender equality in the context of the climate crisis and disaster risk reduction which is one of the greatest global challenges of the 21st century.

They also emphasized the continuous support and encouragement from men with their collective actions for the betterment of societies and awareness of their rights. Young Aridians of Arid Literacy Center performed a play entitled “Baykhof” and Students from the Department of Education also performed a drama on the theme of “Rights of Daughter”. An Undergraduate student sang a song regarding women's day. Earlier, Dr. Qaisara Parveen, Director of WDSC welcomed the guests, Faculty Members, participants and highlighted the aims & objectives of this seminar. In the end, the Chief guest distributed shields and certificates among the participants and speakers of the seminar.