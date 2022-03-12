IIU ranked among top 200 world universities

Islamabad : The International Islamic University (IIU) has been ranked among the top 200 best young universities of the world as it stood on 194th place in the recent Times Higher Education Young University Rankings list of the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger.

The IIU stood second in Pakistan in the list of ‘Young Universities’. This ranking table is based on the same 13 performance indicators as the flagship THE World University Rankings.

The universities are judged across all their core missions – teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook – to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons available. The 2022 ranking includes 539 universities, up from 475 in 2021.

The IIU rector and president congratulated the IIU community on another milestone of success and said the recent positive results generated by IIU are the outcome of continued reforms and initiatives introduced by the university management that includes preparation of the university’s new strategic plan that also helped in gleaning an exact view of the university accomplishments on a scientific basis.

They said they believed that the next ranking would be much more positive as new reforms and initiatives have entered into the mature stages through various steps taken such as the implementation of the university’s strategic plan and academic audits.

The rector and president said the university was all set and in a better position to submit its accomplishments and achievements with an approach of quantifiable analysis that will lead to improved and realistic university rankings in future.

According to them, the IIU university has also started a comprehensive work on research and enterprise that shall also be helpful in improved ranking through linkage with industry, acceptance of international funded projects, collaborations in research and global engagements. The university leadership has appreciated the hard work of the team especially the Directorate of Quality Assurance and Development and office of the Research and enterprise for untiring efforts to make it possible in a proper manner to this global ranking.

IIU Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai while congratulating the IIU community appreciated the efforts of all the team that worked hard for the ranking process.

"I feel proud to announce that IIU has achieved another milestone being placed among the top 200 best young universities of the world. IIU stood 2nd in Pakistan in the list of Young Universities. Congratulations to the IIU community," said Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, IIU President in his felicitation tweet.