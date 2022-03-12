Promoting gender inclusive policing stressed

Islamabad : In connection with International Women's Day, a national conference for women in police on ‘Women in Police Breaking the Barriers’ was held at the National Police Academy.

The conference was jointly organized by the Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights, National Police Bureau, National Police Academy, and Police Awam Sath Sath. Nilofer Bakhtiar Chairperson National Commission on Status of Women inaugurated the conference by wishing strength to all the participants.

While addressing the conference, she said that she was glad to see such a large number of women police officers gathered from all over the country which further proves that Pakistani women have made significant progress in all professions.

"Today we have women as three-star General and Judges of Superior courts. One day I dream and hope to see women as inspector generals and police chiefs. She said that NCSW will support women police in getting due recognition and acknowledgment from political leadership," she said.

Director-General, National Police Bureau Wajid Zia, in his welcome speech, assured the support of the national police bureau to women police network and said that the gender crime cell will continue its efforts for institutional strengthening of women police network so that their issues could be properly addressed in policy discussion at highest level.

Shafique Chaudhry, Executive Director, PCHR, said that this conference should be held regularly so that structural and institutional barriers in the way of recruiting and retention of women police officers could be discussed, and the challenges can be addressed accordingly. The basic purpose of this conference was to listen to the problems faced by working women in police and promote gender-inclusive policing.

Shandana Gulzar, MNA, said that Policing must be made gender-friendly and for that, we have to recruit more and more women in police Afshan Tehseen Chairperson NCRC also emphasized sensitizing girl child and their families to change their attitudes towards police force Kashmala Khan Federal Ombudsperson FOSPAH said that working environment should be made more conducive so that women can work with more confidence. She said that an anti-harassment committee should be established up to the district level.

Riaz Fatyana MNA said that women should be leading the investigation and Police training they should be given more space to work and prove their abilities which will convince the Police hi-ups to give women more important positions in field postings. He further said that women have clearly demonstrated that they perform better than men. Women need to be more empowered.

The other important speakers include Member National assembly Nafeesa Khattak, Shandana Gulzar, Shaista Pervaiz, Shunila Ruth Government officials Dr. Raheem Awan- DG Legal Aid Authority Ministry of Human Rights, Dr. Kaleem Imam-Federal Secretary Narcotics Division, Aamir Zulfiqar Khan IGP (DDG ANF), Azhar Rashid Khan DG National Institute for Prisons Administration, Kamran Adil-DIG OPS Punjab panellists from civil society Samman Ahsan- UN Women, Valerie Khan- CEO GD Pakistan and panellists also spoke at the event Women police officer from all over the country participated and thanked the organizers for inviting them and bringing their issues to the seniors and higher ups in the government.