Labour federation to participate in JI sit-in

Islamabad: The National Labour Federation (NLF) on Friday announced to participate in the sit-in of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) against price hike, corruption, and other problems being faced by masses in Rawalpindi on March 13 (Sunday).
In a statement, the NLF President Shamsur Rehman Swati said that the labour and workers community would participate in the sit-in to reject the ongoing system based on injustice and for the protection of their rights.
He regretted that the workers' class was still deprived of social security and implementation of labour laws in the last 75 years. “Jamaat-e-Islami is the only voice to highlight problems of the poor and workers community,” he said adding that they would also defeat anti-workers elements with the power of the vote in the next elections.
