Pak-Afghan trucks’ free movement hailed

PESHAWAR: Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice-President Ziaul Haq Sarhadi has hailed temporary permission for free movement of cargo trucks between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Speaking at a meeting on Friday, he said permission for free movement of trucks would promote the trade between the two countries.

The decision, he added, would help end the difficulties faced by the business community of both the countries by shifting goods from one vehicle to another after crossing borders.

Zia Sarhadi said according to the order, Afghan transporters could get permission from the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul and from the consul-general office in Kandahar.

While the Pakistani businessmen could get permission from Afghan Consulates in Peshawar and Quetta.

Zia Sarhadi hoped the step would pave the way for the promotion of business not only in Pakistan and Afghanistan but also in the entire region including Central Asian Republics.

He praised the Commerce Ministry for the role it had played in the issuance of the order and felt it was a long-standing demand of the business community from both countries.