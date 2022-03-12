Cops ordered to ensure peace during LG polls

MANSEHRA: Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara range, Mirvais Niaz on Friday ordered the force to ensure the arrest of those violating election rules and creating law and order situation anywhere in Hazara division.

“To maintain law and order during the ongoing local government election campaign is our prime objective and that nobody will be allowed to disturb the peace in the name of elections at the sensitive and most sensitive polling stations,” he told a meeting of district police officers and other officials in Pattan.

“The foolproof security should be provided to the polling staff in order to ensure a free and fair election process,” Niaz said.

He added that the police should take all possible measures for the safety of the candidates and control rooms should be set up at the district headquarters to monitor the law and order situation.

“We have also been imparting training to the police force for the peaceful local government elections,” he added.

The DIG said that the police personnel should report any incident if it happens at any police station.

“Only those casting votes will be allowed inside the polling station,” he said, adding men would not be allowed to enter into the women polling stations.