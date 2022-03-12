Cops ordered to ensure peace during LG polls

MANSEHRA: Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara range, Mirvais Niaz on Friday ordered the force to ensure the arrest of those violating election rules and creating law and order situation anywhere in Hazara division.
“To maintain law and order during the ongoing local government election campaign is our prime objective and that nobody will be allowed to disturb the peace in the name of elections at the sensitive and most sensitive polling stations,” he told a meeting of district police officers and other officials in Pattan.
“The foolproof security should be provided to the polling staff in order to ensure a free and fair election process,” Niaz said.
He added that the police should take all possible measures for the safety of the candidates and control rooms should be set up at the district headquarters to monitor the law and order situation.
“We have also been imparting training to the police force for the peaceful local government elections,” he added.
The DIG said that the police personnel should report any incident if it happens at any police station.
“Only those casting votes will be allowed inside the polling station,” he said, adding men would not be allowed to enter into the women polling stations.
PESHAWAR: Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice-President Ziaul Haq Sarhadi has hailed temporary...
BANNU: The nationalist parties convened a jirga here on Friday to discuss the issues faced by the Pakhtuns in a bid to...
PESHAWAR: The administration on Friday launched an operation against vehicles without permits plying the roads of the...
HARIPUR: Two men were shot dead in different parts of the district, police said on Friday.The first shooting incident...
ISLAMABAD: PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman said on Friday that the PTI government was leading the...
PESHAWAR: A five days outbreak response campaign has been planned in six districts of Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan...
Comments