Operation against vehicles sans permits

PESHAWAR: The administration on Friday launched an operation against vehicles without permits plying the roads of the provincial capital.
The administration said that the operation was launched against rickshaws, Qingqi loaders and other vehicles without registration and permits.
It said that 30,096 registered and around 50,000 unregistered rickshaws were plying the roads in Peshawar which was a major cause of traffic congestion in the capital.
It said that 428 vehicles were impounded on the first day of the operation which would continue till all unregistered vehicles were removed from the road.
