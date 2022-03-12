Anti-polio drive in 6 districts from March 14

PESHAWAR: A five days outbreak response campaign (OBR) has been planned in six districts of Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan divisions from March 14 wherein over 1.07 million children will be vaccinated against polio.

This was stated in a readiness meeting held here Friday at Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Coordinator Abdul Basit in the chair.

Deputy EOC Coordinator Zamin Khan, Team Lead of UNICEF, Dr Andrew Etsano, Team Leam, WHO, Gedi Muhammad, Team Lead, N Stop, Dr Hafizullah, Technical Focal Person, EOC, Dr Imtiaz, and officials of the Health Department were present on the occasion.

The meeting participants were informed that all necessary operational, communications and security measures had been taken to ensure smooth conduct of the campaign.

In a brief presentation, EOC coordinator was informed that over a 1.07million children under five years would be administered polio drops in the upcoming OBR campaign planned in Bannu, Lakki Marwat North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

To execute the campaign, a total of 5,711 teams have been constituted out of which 5,147 were mobile, 278 fixed, 249 transit and 37 roaming teams, the meeting was informed.

Likewise, to ensure the quality of the campaign 1,390 areas in charge have been deployed while strict security measures taken for the safety and security of the teams.

Additional Secretary Health (Polio) and EOC Coordinator, Abdul Basit stressed improved coordination with district and field staff for bridging the operational and communications challenges, saying zero tolerance would be observed for negligence.

He appealed to the parents to get vaccinated children in every campaign to achieve the goal of polio-free Pakistan.

The coordinator lauded the frontline workers and law-enforcement personnel for their hard work and commitment.

He said the same level of motivation was required at all levels to cleanse the environment from the poliovirus and protect children from lifelong paralysis.

Meanwhile, divisional administration reviewed arrangements for vaccination of children against polio in a five-day outbreak response campaign (OBR) commencing from March 14 in Lakki Marwat, Bannu and North Waziristan districts of Bannu division.

The arrangements were reviewed at a meeting of the divisional task force for polio, chaired by Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai at his office on Friday.

RPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar, Bannu DC Muhammad Zubair Niazi, North Waziristan DC Shahid Ali Khan, Lakki Marwat ADC Anwar Khan Sherani, police and army officials and authorities of health and line departments attended the meeting.

Yousafzai said that the administration, with support of various stakeholders, had formulated a strategy keeping in view ground realities to ensure eradication of the crippling disease.

He said that police and security personnel would be deployed to guard the vaccinators.

Meanwhile, more than 1.07 million children under five years of age will be vaccinated against polio in six districts of Bannu and DI Khan divisions during the five-day campaign.

An official said that a readiness meeting chaired by provincial EOC coordinator Abdul Basit reviewed and finalised necessary operational, communications and security measures to ensure smooth conduct of the campaign.