Saturday March 12, 2022
Youth dies in accident

By Our Correspondent
March 12, 2022

JAMRUD: A youth died and another one got injured when a speeding motorbike hit them here on Friday.

The motorbike hit two youths on Nai Abadi road, leaving Shadman dead while Tariq was seriously injured while the motorcyclists were also injured.

