50 farmers given agri implements in Khyber

BARA: A non-government organisation (NGO) Community Resilience Activity (CRA-North) distributed agricultural implements among 50 farmers after completion of training in lower Tirah area on Friday.

A function was held at Paindi Cheena in lower Tirah, a remote hilly area of Bara subdivision where CRA’s Shakoor Khan was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Shakoor Khan said that the programme was aimed to provide training to people in the remote areas affected by extremism in the newly merged tribal districts and provide them employment opportunities.

He said that these projects were being implemented in Jamrud, Bara, Landikotal and Tirah areas in Khyber district.

Shakoor Khan revealed that the CRA was working with the district administration of Khyber on various projects in different parts of the district.