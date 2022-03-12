250km road network completed in Karak: MNA

KARAK: Member National Assembly (MNA) Shahid Khattak said on Friday that construction of a 250km road network had been completed while work on Rs150 million projects was underway in the district.

Addressing the Haleem Bukhari awards distribution ceremony as chief guest at the Karak Press Club here, he said that only 20 percent of Rs150 million projects were from provincial Annual Development Program (ADP).

The lawmaker further said that work on Chashma-Akorkhel dam and Petroleum Institute would be launched soon, for which funds would be provided by the federal governments.

He added that work on the district sport complex would resume soon as the project had been stopped due to some technical reasons, which were resolved recently.

He said Rs7 billion were being spent on gasification projects. He approved Rs8 million for Karak Press Club’s solarisation project and Ramazan Package for journalists.

On the occasion, three tehsil mayors of the ruling party including Azmat Khattak, Sajjad Ahmad Khan and Inayatullah were also present. The president of the press club, Khalid Khattak, thanked the lawmaker for the proposed solarisation of the press club.