Explosives recovered in Orakzai

HANGU: The personnel of the Frontier Corps (FC) and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday recovered explosives and ammunition from a deserted house in lower parts of Orakzai tribal district.

Official sources said that acting on a tip-off, the FC and CTD officials raided an abandoned house and recovered eight kilograms of explosives, eight mortar shells of 81 MM and four mortar shells of 60 MM, one RPG, dynamites and detonators.