Explosives recovered in Orakzai

HANGU: The personnel of the Frontier Corps (FC) and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday recovered explosives and ammunition from a deserted house in lower parts of Orakzai tribal district.
Official sources said that acting on a tip-off, the FC and CTD officials raided an abandoned house and recovered eight kilograms of explosives, eight mortar shells of 81 MM and four mortar shells of 60 MM, one RPG, dynamites and detonators.
PESHAWAR: Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice-President Ziaul Haq Sarhadi has hailed temporary...
MANSEHRA: Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara range, Mirvais Niaz on Friday ordered the force to ensure the...
BANNU: The nationalist parties convened a jirga here on Friday to discuss the issues faced by the Pakhtuns in a bid to...
PESHAWAR: The administration on Friday launched an operation against vehicles without permits plying the roads of the...
HARIPUR: Two men were shot dead in different parts of the district, police said on Friday.The first shooting incident...
ISLAMABAD: PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman said on Friday that the PTI government was leading the...
Comments