KP assembly adjourned for lack of quorum

PESHAWAR: Lack of quorum once again marred the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly business on Friday as there were hardly three dozen members in the 145-member House.

Just after recitation from the Holy Quran, Munawwar Khan of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) wanted to speak on a point of order but Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan, who was presiding over the sitting, did not allow him saying he would be given the floor after the question-hour.

The speaker gave the floor to a woman MPA for putting up questions.

Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai wanted to respond to the question when Munawwar Khan pointed out the lack of quorum.

The chair ordered the counting of the members. Only 30 members were found present in the House at which the speaker ordered ringing of the bells for two minutes.

On recounting, the members’ tally rose to 33 and the speaker had to take a break for 10 minutes. After the break, the tally rose to just 35 and the chair once again ordered a break of five minutes, however, when the session was resumed again, there were only 27 members in the House and the speaker adjourned the session to meet on Monday at 2 pm.