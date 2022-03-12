KPRA’s registration week concludes

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) held a registration week to facilitate the taxpayers in Dera Ismail Khan, Karak and Kohat.

A handout said KPRA provided registration facility to unregistered business owners associated with the services sector in Dera Ismail Khan, Karak and Kohat in the weeklong drive.

The USAID-KPRM provided assistance to KPRA in conducting the drive.

Over a hundred new taxpayers were registered and dozens identified during the campaign in which teams of KPRA, including deputy collectors, inspectors and facilitation officers, visited the business premises of potential

taxpayers.

On the last day, the KPRA registration team set up a mobile registration camp at a restaurant on Bannu Road for the facilitation of the taxpayers who visited the camp and got their business registered on the spot.

The field teams visited areas of KDA, Bannu Road, Pindi Road and Hangu Road providing information regarding sales tax on services to potential taxpayers and collected their data for registration.

“We are thankful to the people of Kohat, Karak and Dera Ismail Khan who greeted our teams and agreed for tax compliance,” said KPRA Public Relations Officer Sohail Raza.

He added that KPRA team would be available for any assistance and help to taxpayers round the year. He thanked USAID-KPRM for its support to the drive and hoped it would continue supporting the authority in its efforts to educate and facilitate taxpayers.