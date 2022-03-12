Until 10 years ago, Pakistan, where at least 1500 illegal kidney transplants were conducted each year, was known as the ‘kidney bazaar’ of the world. In the trade in human organs which took place, poor labourers, kiln workers and other desperate individuals were paid around Rs 100,000 in exchange for their kidney, while hospitals and private practitioners collected up to $30,000 paid out by foreign visitors, who came to Pakistan in search of an organ that they could not easily obtain elsewhere in the world. The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation as well as other organisations played a key role in bringing in a law in the year 2010, which prevented this trade and made it mandatory that an organ donated to an individual come only from a blood relative. Other measures were also put in place and the donation of organs from persons who had deceased, encouraged.

In this context, one hopes that the recent approval given by the Punjab government to a swap transplant plan will not lead to a return to a situation where people pay for organs and the poor give up kidneys or other organs for financial benefits while the rich are simply able to buy the organ they need. The step – essentially introduced by the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (P-HOTA) – allows a person to donate an organ to an individual who is not a blood relative if there is a match, while a relative of the person receiving the donation must also give an organ in return to another individual who is a match. While evaluation committees are to be set up at medical centres carrying out transplants to oversee this process, we hope it is not misused and that their evaluation is real and carried out with the diligence that must be at the forefront of any exchange of human organs. So far, about seven transplants under the swapping plan have taken place, but all of them at SIUT where strict due diligence is the norm and ethics strictly practised.

Sadly, ethics is not a strong point in our country which is why one hopes there is a plan to strengthen evaluation committees so they can exercise a proper check on all donations and that there will be a periodic examination of how they are proceeding. We must not allow things to lapse back to the situation that existed before 2010 when kidney transplants were carried out at will. It may be noted that swap plans do exist in other countries, though not very many, but are carried out under extreme measures, while ensuring there is no unfair play that allows organs to be sold.