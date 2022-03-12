Stormy politics

As if the country has not seen enough storms over the past week or so, another one hit the country on Thursday evening, as the police raided Parliament Lodges in Islamabad in an operation against Ansar-ul-Islam workers – a uniformed volunteer force of the JUI-F. They arrested JUI-F lawmakers as well as workers of the party. While they were all released later in the night, all the government ended up accomplishing was further riling up the opposition by this step. It does not bode well for a democracy when, instead of negotiations with its opponents, the government goes into full attack mode. The optics of the police breaking into parliamentarians’ residences does little to build confidence in the democratic system. But this doesn’t come as much of a surprise given the recent speeches by PM Khan – during which he has let loose on opposition leaders, calling them names and even mimicking them at times – as well as their frequency. Unfortunately, instead of coming across as strong, this has only led to more speculation that the government is definitely feeling the political heat. It has also led to an unseemly tit-for-tat between the government and the opposition.

It would be an understatement to say that the political mercury has been on the rise in the country the past few days – since news of the joint opposition’s move to dislodge Prime Minister Imran Khan from his post started doing the rounds. PM Khan, too, has had to meet his coalition partners in order to keep them on his side in the face of a vote of no-confidence. And what started in the centre has also taken Punjab by storm. From Jahangir Tareen’s disgruntled group to Aleem Khan’s group joining forces with them to the Chaudhrys of Gujrat making their move for the coveted position of chief minister Punjab, it seems that things are heating up in the country’s largest province. There have been reports that Aleem Khan, who is visiting London, met PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif. This follows reports that point at differences having emerged between the JKT-Aleem partnership in Punjab days after they joined forces against CM Usman Buzdar. On Thursday, rumours of an incumbent change in Punjab also surfaced. While these have neither been confirmed nor denied by the government, any change – possibly on the ‘advice’ of powerful quarters – would only further weaken the government’s stance.

Thursday also saw the DG ISPR, in a briefing about an Indian missile that crashed in Mian Channu, remark quite forcefully that the army has nothing to do with politics. His comments have come at a time when there are all sorts of rumours regarding ‘neutrality’. While this statement would and should have been enough to settle matters at the moment and at least on the surface, the prime minister in an address on Thursday decided to talk not only about ‘neutrality’ but also settled on a most bizarre choice of words and analogies while doing so.

It is safe to say that things are not looking too promising in terms of stability in the country. With the government wholly embracing its container-mood, and the opposition parties visibly angry and starting to respond in the same tone, any hopes regarding the political temperature going down are much too optimistic. We would say that vindictive politics does no favours to any country, especially a country like ours where we need stability and calm more than anything else. This is something the prime minister must remember as he continues his speeches and seems to have decided to double down on antagonistic discourse. In all this, one hopes all the political stakeholders remember our history lessons and what happens when things get out of hand politically in the country.